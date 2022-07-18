Four gang members shoot at shoppers in Strathmore

Deputies continue to search for four gang members out of Strathmore who followed, shot at shoppers at EZ Shop and Go

TULARE COUNTY – Sheriff’s deputies continue to do the hard job of finding four men who followed shoppers out of the EZ Shop and Go store in Strathmore.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, deputies were called to the area of Orange Belt and Avenue 196 for an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived on scene, they were told three men had been inside the EZ Shop and Go.