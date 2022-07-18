Four gang members shoot at shoppers in Strathmore

Deputies continue to search for four gang members out of Strathmore who followed, shot at shoppers at EZ Shop and Go
TULARE COUNTY – Sheriff’s deputies continue to do the hard job of finding four men who followed shoppers out of the EZ Shop and Go store in Strathmore.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, deputies were called to the area of Orange Belt and Avenue 196 for an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived on scene, they were told three men had been inside the EZ Shop and Go.
When they walked out, four men came up to them and made gang gestures. The victims, who are not gang-related, ignored them. But, as they were leaving, the suspects followed them and fired shots at their car. Luckily, no one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Sheriff’s Log
Wednesday, July 13
At approximately 9:30 p.m, deputies were called to the “Gas Wars Market” at 855 S. State in Earlimart for an armed robbery. When Deputies arrived on scene, they learned two men, one armed with a handgun, walked into the store and took two cash registers. There was a shot fired by the suspect, but luckily no one was hurt. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Detectives tracked down and arrested Bernardo Martinez, 19, and David Martinez, 26, in Porterville for the armed robbery. Bernardo and David are brothers. Bernardo was in possession of a loaded gun at the time of the arrest. Deputies also found evidence inside the vehicle that connected the brothers to the robbery. Bernardo and David Martinez were booked into the South County Detention facility on charges of attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Hector Rodriguez or Detective Kevin Flaherty with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194, or through email at [email protected]