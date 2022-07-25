Rider ditches two wheels for two feet in police chase

The suspect in this case has been identified as Donny Leroy Gomes, 39, of Visalia. Gomes was transported and booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for felony evading and possession of a controlled substance.

Visalia Police Logs

Friday, July 22

At 10:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of west Campus Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The male was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center and is in stable condition. The suspects fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Norman with the violent crimes unit at (559) 713-4104. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the anonymous tip line at (559) 713-4738.