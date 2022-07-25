Rider ditches two wheels for two feet in police chase

Visalia police arrest Donny Leroy Gomes for not stopping at a red light, evading officers and holding a controlled substance
VISALIA – Visalia police were quick to put brakes on a motorcycle chase when a rider decided to ditch his two wheels for his two feet.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at 1:38 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 an officer with the Visalia Police Department observed a motorcycle fail to stop for a red light at Houston Avenue and Ben Maddox Way. The officer attempted to conduct an enforcement stop and the vehicle failed to yield. After a short pursuit the rider abandoned his motorcycle, fled on foot, and was subsequently located hiding in a nearby field.
The suspect in this case has been identified as Donny Leroy Gomes, 39, of Visalia. Gomes was transported and booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for felony evading and possession of a controlled substance.
Visalia Police Logs
Friday, July 22
At 10:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of west Campus Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The male was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center and is in stable condition. The suspects fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Norman with the violent crimes unit at (559) 713-4104. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the anonymous tip line at (559) 713-4738.