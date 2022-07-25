String of robberies remains unsolved

Three separate robberies against convenience stories occurred on the same night in unincorporated Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY – A string of robberies in unincorporated Tulare County remains unsolved according to the sheriff’s office.

According to deputies, at approximately 12 a.m., on Tuesday, July 19, deputies were called to Big B’s Travel Center in Pixley for a report of an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, they were told someone walked into the store with a gun, demanded money and got away with about $1,000 in cash.