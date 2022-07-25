String of robberies remains unsolved

Three separate robberies against convenience stories occurred on the same night in unincorporated Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY – A string of robberies in unincorporated Tulare County remains unsolved according to the sheriff’s office.
According to deputies, at approximately 12 a.m., on Tuesday, July 19, deputies were called to Big B’s Travel Center in Pixley for a report of an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, they were told someone walked into the store with a gun, demanded money and got away with about $1,000 in cash.
After that robbery, the Pixley Shell Station at 560 E. Terra Bell and the AM/PM at 12146 Avenue 118 in Pixley were also robbed. Luckily, no one was hurt. Anyone wishing to provide information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or send anonymous information by text or email to [email protected], or call 1-800-TIPNOW.
Sheriff’s Log
Thursday, July 21
At approximately 7:30 p.m. Maurice Thompson, 77, was killed in a car accident on Highway 99 and Avenue 264. Thompson’s friend told deputies that he was from the Central Valley area, but did not know which specific city or town. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding any possible family members of Thompson’s. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 687-7002 or (559)733-6218. Or, send anonymous information via text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.
Tuesday, July 19
At approximately 7:30 a.m., deputies were called to the area of Enterprise and Bardsley in Tulare for a body found in an orchard. When they arrived, deputies found a person dead. The body had been there for a substantial amount of time, but there were no signs of obvious trauma or foul play. Coroners detectives are investigating. An autopsy was conducted late last week. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.