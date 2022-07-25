Teen dies in head-on collision with juvenile driver

One teen is killed and two others are badly wounded in a head-on collision with a Chevrolet Traverse on Friday, July 22
VISALIA – An unlicensed juvenile may have been the cause of a head on collision in Visalia that left a 14-year-old dead, and others badly wounded.
According to California Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:40 a.m., on Friday, July 22, officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a traffic collision on State Route 63, north of Marlin Avenue, with medical personnel responding. The initial investigation determined a 15-year-old male was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on State Route 63 at approximately 55 mph, approaching a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse from the opposite direction.
The driver in the 2019 Traverse was heading northbound on State Route 63. A 2014 Kenworth truck was parked on the west shoulder. The 15-year-old driver of the Silverado allowed the car to drift onto the west shoulder where the Kenworth truck was parked.
The driver of the Silverado turned abruptly to the left, over-correcting and causing the vehicle to veer toward oncoming traffic and directly into the path of the Traverse. The Silverado and the Traverse collided head on. Both vehicles veered in a westerly direction and collided with the Kenworth.
A 14-year-old male juvenile sitting in the back of the Silverado wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. As a result he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision. Upon further investigation it was determined the Silverado was stolen out of the city of Dinuba. The driver of the Traverse and the 15-year-old driver and a 14-year-old female passenger in the Silverado were transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Alcohol or drug impairment were investigated by officers on scene, but are not a factor in this collision.