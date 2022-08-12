Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder

After an argument on the morning of Sept. 9, 2011, McDarment arrived at a house on the reservation and pulled a revolver on the occupants. He fled when authorities were notified. En route to the incident, two Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) units passed McDarment’s truck. Aware of his violent past, the officer’s attempted a felony traffic stop. When one deputy approached with his firearm drawn, McDarment opened fire. During the shootout, an officer with the tribal police joined TSCO to subdue McDarment. After he surrendered, officers took McDarment into custody as he cursed, thrashed and kicked his legs.