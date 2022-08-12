Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder

Marwin McDarment of Visalia found guilty for attempted murder and assault of multiple police officers
VISALIA – A man from Visalia is facing up to 190 years in prison for the assault and attempted murder of multiple police officers in a shootout that took place 11 years ago. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29 at the South County Justice Center where McDarment faces over 190 years in prison.
According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 8, prosecutors secured a verdict for Marwin McDarmen, 44. McDarment was found guilty for attempted murder and assault with a firearm of multiple police officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
The jury convicted McDarment of two counts of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a firearm of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. The court found it true that McDarment possessed prior strikes for assault with a deadly weapon in 1996, attempted carjacking in 2004 and assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury in 2004.
After an argument on the morning of Sept. 9, 2011, McDarment arrived at a house on the reservation and pulled a revolver on the occupants. He fled when authorities were notified. En route to the incident, two Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) units passed McDarment’s truck. Aware of his violent past, the officer’s attempted a felony traffic stop. When one deputy approached with his firearm drawn, McDarment opened fire. During the shootout, an officer with the tribal police joined TSCO to subdue McDarment. After he surrendered, officers took McDarment into custody as he cursed, thrashed and kicked his legs.
Since 2011, McDarment has been represented by eight attorneys and filed numerous trial continuances. The case was prosecuted by Supervising Deputy District Attorney Jessica Weatherly and was investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.