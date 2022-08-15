Sheriff’s office investigates inmate’s death at pretrial facility

Inmate Kelsi Fahrni was discovered unresponsive in her solo-cell and was later pronounced dead
TULARE COUNTY – Correctional officers were unsuccessful when trying to revive an inmate to the Tulare County adult pretrial facility last Friday.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:40 p.m, on Friday, Aug. 12, correctional deputies and medical staff found Kelsi Fahrni, 29, unresponsive in her cell, where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first-aid and emergency personnel were requested. EMS arrived on scene and took over life-saving measures. But, they were unsuccessful and Fahrni was pronounced dead.
Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office investigations bureau took over the investigation. An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death. The Sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information regarding this case to contact detective Dave Gutierrez or sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. They can also remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at [email protected]
Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, Aug. 14
At approximately 7:30 p.m. deputies were called to the area of Road 152 and Avenue 422 in Orosi for a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man who’d been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Monday, Aug. 8
Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime. In early March, ag detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in South County. At that time, detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial ag thief, as the suspect. In late June, detectives served a warrant at Maldonado’s home where stolen property was found and Maldonado was taken into custody. Maldonado pled guilty to multiple charges and was released. Between Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, two more thefts occurred at South County dairies. AG detectives quickly identified Maldonado as the suspect in both cases. On Monday, just hours after the second theft, detectives served a warrant at Maldonado’s home and found the stolen property. Maldonado was arrested and is being held without bail. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact sergeant Randy Gunderman or detective Jeremy McMillan with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at [email protected]