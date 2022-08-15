Sheriff’s office investigates inmate’s death at pretrial facility

Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office investigations bureau took over the investigation. An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death. The Sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information regarding this case to contact detective Dave Gutierrez or sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. They can also remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at [email protected]

Sheriff’s Log

Sunday, Aug. 14

At approximately 7:30 p.m. deputies were called to the area of Road 152 and Avenue 422 in Orosi for a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man who’d been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.