Visalia police arrest man for setting fire

Christopher Welch fights Visalia police officers before being arrested for starting a fire on Mooney Boulevard
VISALIA – Visalia police managed to squelch an alleged arsonist’s effort to set part of Mooney Boulevard ablaze, all the while taking a few blows during the arrest.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at 2:51 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 12, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of south Mooney Boulevard regarding an illegal fire that had been set. While enroute to the location, officers were advised that the fire was spreading to nearby vegetation.
Officers arrived on scene and located the male responsible for setting the fire. He was identified as Christopher Welch, 34. As officers attempted to arrest Welch, he began to physically fight with them. Officers were ultimately able to take Welch into custody.
He was booked at the Tulare County pre-trial facility for causing an illegal fire and resisting arrest. The Visalia Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire prior to it causing any damage to structures.
Visalia Police Logs
Thursday, Aug. 11
At 11:45 a.m., the Visalia Police Department narcotics unit, with the assistance of the special enforcement unit, and the Tulare Regional Auto Theft Task Force (TRATT) located and arrested Eli Perkins, 28. Perkins was wanted for two outstanding no bail warrants. In his possession, at the time of arrest, was a loaded AK style rifle, high-capacity magazine and a quarter pound of Fentanyl. He was arrested on numerous felony charges and two outstanding no bail warrants and later booked at the Tulare County pre-trial facility.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
At 6:30 pm, Visalia Police Department responded to the 1400 block of north Bridge where a male victim had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The shooting occurred in front of his residence. The violent crimes unit and crime lab responded and took over the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.