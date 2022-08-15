Visalia police arrest man for setting fire

Christopher Welch fights Visalia police officers before being arrested for starting a fire on Mooney Boulevard

VISALIA – Visalia police managed to squelch an alleged arsonist’s effort to set part of Mooney Boulevard ablaze, all the while taking a few blows during the arrest.

According to the Visalia Police Department, at 2:51 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 12, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of south Mooney Boulevard regarding an illegal fire that had been set. While enroute to the location, officers were advised that the fire was spreading to nearby vegetation.