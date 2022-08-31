Visalia man found guilty for arson, attempted murder

A man from Visalia faces a life sentence after attempting to burn down a home and murder four people

VISALIA – Mark Martin could spend the rest of his life in prison for the attempted murder of four people, including his own children, at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Visalia after he tried to burn her house down.

On Aug. 24, a jury for the Tulare County Superior Court found Martin, 37, guilty of arson and attempted murder. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3 in Department 10, where Martin faces life in prison.