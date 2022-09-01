Local ag thief identified, arrested in Tulare

On Aug. 29, detectives found and arrested Sean Tenbroeck, 41, at a motel in Tulare. Since August, AG crimes detectives with Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) have investigated multiple thefts from various ag-related businesses in Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove and Woodlake areas.

According to the sheriff’s office, victims of the theft reported missing all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), other vehicles, tools, equipment and fruit. In their investigation, detectives identified Tenroeck of Exeter as the suspect in these crimes.

On Aug. 25, TCSO ag detectives along with detective bureau personnel served five warrants in Tulare County related to the Tenbroeck cases. They found approximately $36,000 in stolen property. Of the items they recovered, detectives found a stolen 2021 Polaris RZR side by side, two stolen jet skis on a stolen trailer and a stolen Honda ATV.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Randy Gunderman or Detective Jeremy Gates with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Alternatively, those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text 559-725-4194 or send in an email at [email protected].