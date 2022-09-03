Four arrested in Porterville on charges relating to firearms

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Wednesday Aug. 31, TCSO deputies were called to a home in the 400 Block of S. Randy St. in Porterville for shots heard in the area. Deputies arrived and detained one a male juvenile, who had a loaded gun and a large capacity rifle magazine on him. The boy admitted that he and his friends fired the gun near the home. Three more boys were tracked down, one of them also had a loaded gun. The people living inside the home, Jimmy and Xochitl Luna, were detained for further investigation.

Detectives searched the home and found several guns, including an unregistered short barreled rifle, a stolen handgun, large capacity magazines and a large amount of ammunition. Detectives also determined Jimmy Luna is a convicted felon in possession of these items.