Four arrested in Porterville on charges relating to firearms

After shots were heard in Porterville Jimmy and Xochitl Luna were arrested on many charges relating to firearms, two juveniles were booked on reckless discharge and carrying a loaded concealed firearm
TULARE COUNTY – It became a neighborhood affair after shots were heard in Porterville and two juveniles and two adults were arrested for several charges relating to firearms.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Wednesday Aug. 31, TCSO deputies were called to a home in the 400 Block of S. Randy St. in Porterville for shots heard in the area. Deputies arrived and detained one a male juvenile, who had a loaded gun and a large capacity rifle magazine on him. The boy admitted that he and his friends fired the gun near the home. Three more boys were tracked down, one of them also had a loaded gun. The people living inside the home, Jimmy and Xochitl Luna, were detained for further investigation.
Detectives searched the home and found several guns, including an unregistered short barreled rifle, a stolen handgun, large capacity magazines and a large amount of ammunition. Detectives also determined Jimmy Luna is a convicted felon in possession of these items.
Both Jimmy and Xochitl Luna were arrested for being in possession of those items and child endangerment, as the guns were not secured safely inside the home. Two of the juveniles were booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Carrying a Loaded Concealed Firearm.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Juan Ramirez or Sgt. Scott O’Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at [email protected] or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
Later that day, just before midnight on Wednesday Aug. 31, two men and one woman walked into the Speedway Market at 252 E. Sierra Ave. in Earlimart armed with a gun. One of the men fired a shot and took money from the cash register. The suspects drove off in a grey four-door sedan.
Shortly after that armed robbery, the same suspects walked into the Big B’s Travel Center at 1640 N. Hwy 99 in Delano, fired a gun and demanded money. They drove off southbound on highway 99 toward Delano. Luckily, no one was hurt in either robbery. Anyone with information, is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.