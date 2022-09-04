Farmersville man arrested on five counts of arson

According to the Visalia Police Department, on Monday Aug. 30 the Visalia Police Department arrested Christopher Lucio, 36, in Farmersville for intentionally setting fire to three dumpsters and a trailer at Visalia Charter Independent Study. Lucio was arrested and booked for five counts of arson at Tulare County Pre-Trail.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3:00 pm, the Visalia Fire Department and Visalia Police Department were dispatched to a dumpster fire at 649 S County Center, Visalia Charter Independent Study. Upon arrival, they found a dumpster fully engulfed. During the investigation, they discovered two additional dumpsters and a trailer had also been set on fire. The Property Crimes Unit investigated the incident and identified the suspect, Lucio, who intentionally set the fires.