Tulare juvenile arrested for holding his girlfriend hostage

Tulare Police Department arrests a 17-year-old juvenile for false imprisonment, domestic violence and resisting officers with threat of violence after holding his girlfriend hostage
TULARE – Lucky for 19-year-old woman, police were able to find and save her from a hostage situation after her brother called to let the police know she was being held against her will by her boyfriend.
According to the Tulare Police Department, a barricaded subject incident occurred on Wednesday Aug. 31, at approximately 3:00pm. Tulare Police Dispatch received an out of state request for a check of welfare at an address in the 1300 block of West King St. The reporting person stated that he believed his sister was being held against her will by her 17 year old boyfriend.
Officers responded and made contact at the door with the boyfriend’s family members. They allowed officers in and stated that they were not aware of any problems. They also stated that the male subject was in his bedroom with the girlfriend.
As soon as the subject knew that officers were in the residence he became angry and started yelling profanities at them. He retreated back into his room and made statements such as “she’s not coming out, I have a gun and I will start shooting and you will have to shoot me!” Officers held the hallway and began contacting other resources.
Command Staff, SWAT and Hostage Negotiators responded to the scene. Negotiators spent the next three hours on the phone with the juvenile suspect trying to gain his compliance. The girlfriend could be heard asking the suspect to let her leave. When these attempts failed, SWAT deployed diversionary devices, or flashbangs, and made entry into the bedroom where they were able to safely take the suspect into custody and recover the unharmed female victim.
The suspect was transported to the Tulare Police Department where he was processed and interviewed. He was later transported to The Glen Moran Juvenile Detention Facility where he was booked on charges of false imprisonment, domestic violence and resisting officers with threat of violence. Because the suspect is a juvenile we will not be releasing his name. The female victim is a 19-year-old adult, but a victim of domestic violence so her name is confidential as well.
If you have any information regarding this incident we urge you to contact the Tulare Police Department.
Tulare Police Logs
On Saturday Sept. 3, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Tulare Police Dispatch received several calls of a shooting in the 300 block of South Blackstone. Upon arrival officers located three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started first aid and requested fire and ambulance to respond. Once medical services arrived they transported the victims to a local hospital.
One victim was a 15-year-old juvenile and is in stable condition. Two adults were struck with one being in stable condition, but the second was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Detectives were contacted and are currently investigating the case. No victim information is being released at this time. The case will be updated when more information is available.
If you have any information regarding this incident we urge you to contact the Tulare Police Department.