Tulare juvenile arrested for holding his girlfriend hostage

According to the Tulare Police Department, a barricaded subject incident occurred on Wednesday Aug. 31, at approximately 3:00pm. Tulare Police Dispatch received an out of state request for a check of welfare at an address in the 1300 block of West King St. The reporting person stated that he believed his sister was being held against her will by her 17 year old boyfriend.

Officers responded and made contact at the door with the boyfriend’s family members. They allowed officers in and stated that they were not aware of any problems. They also stated that the male subject was in his bedroom with the girlfriend.

As soon as the subject knew that officers were in the residence he became angry and started yelling profanities at them. He retreated back into his room and made statements such as “she’s not coming out, I have a gun and I will start shooting and you will have to shoot me!” Officers held the hallway and began contacting other resources.

Command Staff, SWAT and Hostage Negotiators responded to the scene. Negotiators spent the next three hours on the phone with the juvenile suspect trying to gain his compliance. The girlfriend could be heard asking the suspect to let her leave. When these attempts failed, SWAT deployed diversionary devices, or flashbangs, and made entry into the bedroom where they were able to safely take the suspect into custody and recover the unharmed female victim.