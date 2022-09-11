Juvenile booked for assault with a deadly weapon

On Sep. 6, at approximately 2:27 a.m., Visalia Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Lovers Lane regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had robbed the victim at gunpoint, shot him in the leg, and fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.

The Violent Crimes Unit was called out to take over the investigation and a vehicle description for the suspect was obtained and broadcast to local agencies. While detectives were still investigating the original incident, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. During the stop, a 16-year-old juvenile suspect fled from the vehicle and discarded a loaded firearm.

The suspect was located a short time later and was taken into custody. The suspect was booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, and illegal possession of a firearm. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.