One death after car vs. motorcycle accident

On Monday, Sep. 5, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on SR-63 north of Ira Ave., with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area responded to the scene and investigated the crash.

The preliminary investigation determined D. Torres Chavez, 69, was driving a 2005 Toyota, southbound on State Route 63, stopped at the west curb edge, north of Ira Avenue. A 59-year-old motorcycle rider, was riding with a 49-year-old passenger, on a 2005 Yamaha, southbound on State Route 63 in the number one lane approaching the Toyota at approximately 35 mph. The crash occurred when Chavez made an unsafe turn from the west curb edge, across both southbound lanes directly into the path of the Yamaha.

The Yamaha collided broadside into the driver’s side of the Toyota. The rider and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and impacted with the roadway. Chavez sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. The rider succumbed to his injuries and passed away while on the way to the hospital via ground ambulance. The Yamaha’s passenger sustained major injuries and was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center.