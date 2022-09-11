Police find leading suspect in homicide case

Tulare Police Department find arrest Nathaniel Frank Lujano who was the leading suspect in a homicide case from last week that left one dead and two injured
TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting.
On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
Police had identified Lujano of Tulare as their main suspect. The department labeled him as armed and dangerous. On Sep. 3, at approximately 1:20am, Tulare Police Dispatch received several calls of a shooting in the 300 block of South Blackstone. Upon arrival officers located three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started first aid and requested fire and ambulance to respond. Once medical services arrived they transported the victims to a local hospital. One victim was a 15-year-old juvenile and is in stable condition. Two adults were struck with one being in stable condition, but the second was pronounced deceased at the hospital. No victim information is being released at this time. The case will be updated when more information is available.
Tulare Police Logs
On Sep. 5, at approximately 2:48 a.m., Tulare Police Dispatch received reports of gunshots being heard in the area of the 300 block of N West. Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted life saving measures until the fire department and ambulance arrived on scene to take over, but the victim had died from his wounds. Detectives were contacted and are currently investigating the case. No victim information is being released at this time. The case will be updated when more information is available. If you have any information regarding this incident we urge you to contact the Tulare Police Department.