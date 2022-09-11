Police find leading suspect in homicide case

On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.

Police had identified Lujano of Tulare as their main suspect. The department labeled him as armed and dangerous. On Sep. 3, at approximately 1:20am, Tulare Police Dispatch received several calls of a shooting in the 300 block of South Blackstone. Upon arrival officers located three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started first aid and requested fire and ambulance to respond. Once medical services arrived they transported the victims to a local hospital. One victim was a 15-year-old juvenile and is in stable condition. Two adults were struck with one being in stable condition, but the second was pronounced deceased at the hospital. No victim information is being released at this time. The case will be updated when more information is available.