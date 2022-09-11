Porterville man charged with murder, burglery and resisiting arrest

Tulare County Sheriff Office Deputies arrest Porterville resident Omar Sepulveda who now faces charges for the death of Rafael Guzman
TULARE COUNTY – Resisting arrest will only make the charges against you worse, a Porterville man learned the hard way this week.
On Thursday Sep. 8 around 3 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office Deputies were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of S. Legget in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found Rafael Guzman, 49, of Porterville with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Detectives responded to the scene and contacted several witnesses who identified Omar Sepulveda, 27, of Porterville as the suspect in the stabbing. Sepulveda ran away from the scene before Deputies arrived.
While Detectives were on scene investigating the murder, they were called to a home in the area of Olive and Westwood in Porterville where an unknown man was seen loitering in the backyard. When Deputies arrived, they made contact with the man who fought the Deputies as he tried to run away from them. That man was taken into custody and identified as Sepulveda. Sepulveda was arrested and faces charges of murder, burglary and resisting arrest.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Nick Sandoval or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 559-733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected]
Sheriff’s Log
Thursday, Sept. 8
Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, TCSO Deputies were called to the area of East Tulare Avenue and South State Street in Earlimart for an armed carjacking. When Deputies arrived, they learned the victim was sitting in his car when two men walked up and told him to get out. One of the suspects pulled out a gun, but did not shoot it. The suspects drove off in the victim’s gold Lincoln Town Car.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
TCSO Detectives need your help to find Amber Dawn Golden, 42, of Strathmore. Dawn was last seen leaving her family’s home in the 20700 block of Avenue 196 in Strathmore on Aug. 26, 2022. She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds and has blue eyes and long burgundy-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. She has ties to Oroville, CA and might possibly have gone back to that area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Torres or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, 1-800-808-0488, Tip Now Line: 559-725-4194, or by e-mail at [email protected].
Just before 7 a.m., TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Road 192 and Avenue in 68 Earlimart for a body in a canal. When Deputies arrived, they learned construction workers in the area found the body, which is described as a Hispanic man.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.