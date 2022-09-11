Porterville man charged with murder, burglery and resisiting arrest

Tuesday, Sept. 6

TCSO Detectives need your help to find Amber Dawn Golden, 42, of Strathmore. Dawn was last seen leaving her family’s home in the 20700 block of Avenue 196 in Strathmore on Aug. 26, 2022. She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds and has blue eyes and long burgundy-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. She has ties to Oroville, CA and might possibly have gone back to that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Torres or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, 1-800-808-0488, Tip Now Line: 559-725-4194, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Just before 7 a.m., TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Road 192 and Avenue in 68 Earlimart for a body in a canal. When Deputies arrived, they learned construction workers in the area found the body, which is described as a Hispanic man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.