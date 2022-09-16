Porterville man serves 40 to life for child molestation

The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced that Juan Gutierrez, 30, was sentenced to 40 years-to-life in prison for child molestation on Sept. 14. In addition to his sentencing, Gutierrez, is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

On July 29, Gutierrez accepted his conviction but did not confirm or deny his guilt by pleading no contest to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10-years-old or younger as well as another count of sexual penetration with a child who is 10-years-old or younger. Each count is a felony and are both considered strike offenses, which is a felony considered serious or violent.

The crimes occurred between Dec. 26, 2013, and Oct. 1, 2020. The crimes were committed against one female victim, who was between the ages of three and nine-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Wayt of the Crimes Against Children Division and was investigated by Corporal Maria Aguillon and Corporal Cody Martin of the Porterville Police Department.