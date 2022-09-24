Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer

According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.

On Aug. 8, McDarment was convicted by a jury for two counts of premeditated attempted, murder of a peace officer, assault with a firearm of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. The court found it true that McDarment held prior strikes for assault with a deadly weapon in 1996, attempted carjacking in 2004 and assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury in 2004.

According to the district attorney’s office, on Sept. 9, 2011, McDarment arrived at a house on the reservation and pulled out a revolver on the occupants after an argument that took place that morning. He fled when authorities were notified of the situation. In route to the incident, two units from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) passed his truck. Aware of McDarment’s violent past, they attempted a felony traffic stop. When a deputy approached him with his firearm drawn, McDarment opened fire. During the shootout, an officer with the Department of Public Safety tribal police joined TSCO to subdue McDarment. After his surrender, officers took McDarment into custody as he cursed, thrashed and kicked his legs.

McDarment has been represented by eight attorneys and filed numerous trial continuances since 2011.

The case was prosecuted by Supervising Deputy District Attorney Jessica Weatherly and investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.