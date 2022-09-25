Sheriff deputies search for two men for attempted robbery

Just before noon on Sept. 19, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 14900 Block of Road 80 in Tipton for a robbery. When they arrived, Deputies learned two dairy workers in the area were parked on the side of the road near the dairy. Two men wearing masks drove up and tried to take their car. The victims have minor injuries from the broken glass, but will be ok.

Sheriff’s Log

Monday, Sept. 19

Just after 7 p.m., TCSO deputies went to a home in the 700 Block of N. Front in Earlimart to follow up on a recent Domestic Violence case. While on scene, the deputy noticed the suspect in the case was at the property. When the deputy tried to make contact with the suspect, he attempted to run off and pulled out a gun. That’s when the deputy shot at the suspect. He was then taken to a local hospital. The Porterville Police Department has been asked to handle the investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.