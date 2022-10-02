Orosi woman killed in hit and run

According to the Visalia Police Department, on Sept. 29, 2022, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Fresno Communications Center received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Avenue 416 in the area of Road 125. Officers of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area Office responded to the scene and investigated the crash. It was determined to be a hit and run fatal crash involving a pedestrian which was struck by an unknown white SUV which fled the scene.

An unidentified male, was driving an unknown white SUV on Avenue 416 in the number one lane, traveling in an easterly direction just west of Road 125. A 72-year-old, female pedestrian out of Orosi, CA, was walking in a southerly direction across Avenue 416. For reasons yet to be determined, the driver failed to observe the pedestrian walking within the lanes of traffic and struck the female pedestrian. After the crash, the driver of the white SUV fled the scene. As a result of this crash, the female pedestrian was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor and the suspect remains outstanding. The investigation is ongoing. For any additional information contact the Visalia Area CHP Public Information Officer at 559-734-6767.