Man killed in Woodville shooting

Tulare County Sheriff deputies were called to a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store where a shooting left one man dead
TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County Sheriff deputies are looking for the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in Woodlake.
According to Tulare County Sheriff crime logs, just after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tulare County Sheriff deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Road 168.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.