Former council member pleads guilty to sex with minor, faces no jail time

Former Porterville City Council member Daniel Penaloza, who was 28 years old at the time, was accused in February of having sex with a minor and was facing four felony charges, but instead of being sentenced to prison time, Penaloza was sentenced to community service hours. He accepted a plea deal and was recently released back into the public.

“[The sentence] was mainly done in light and in reflection of taking into account the victims’ desires in this case,” said Jessica Weatherly, Tulare County deputy district attorney and crimes against children supervisor. “So the ultimate plea deal was reached when factoring in all those considerations.”

The “victims’ desires” were not specified out of respect for the victims privacy and the integrity of the case, according to Weatherly. However, the plea deal of one felony count was reached with the victim’s consideration. The crimes are alleged to have been committed between June 2020 and May 2021 while Penaloza still sat on city council; the victim was 17 at the time of the crime. He stepped down from council during the time the alleged crimes were committed. Back in February, the District Attorney’s office said Penaloza could face up to five years in prison for his crimes, but that changed when he took the plea deal.