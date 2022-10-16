Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198

On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on SR-198 westbound, west of Shirk Rd., with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia area responded to the scene and investigated the crash.

During the initial investigation it was determined a 29-year-old male from Hanford California, was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse westbound on State Route 198, west of Shirk Road, at 80 MPH. For reasons not yet known, the driver allowed the Mitsubishi to travel to the left, off of the roadway. The driver attempted to correct his position, but the Mitsubishi traveled out of control across both lanes of westbound State Route 198 and entered the dirt right shoulder area. The Mitsubishi continued across the dirt shoulder, struck a tree and overturned. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and pronounced deceased on scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The Visalia Area CHP Office would like to remind the public that regular seat belt use is the single most effective way for people to reduce fatalities in motor vehicle collisions.