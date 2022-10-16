Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home

Sheriff’s Log

Monday, Oct. 10

Around 4:20 p.m., TCSO deputies were called to a drive-by shooting in the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in Delano. When Deputies arrived, they found one man shot to death. Three more shooting victims showed up at the Delano Police Department shortly after. Two of the victims were airlifted to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Just after 3:30 a.m, TCSO deputies were called to the 800 Block of Greg Street in Farmersville for a shooting. When Deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. Deputies were told the shooting occurred on Road 156 near Linell camp in Farmersville. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

TCSO Detectives took over the investigation.

Just after 2 a.m., TCSO Deputies were called to the 12600 Block of Ira in Orosi for a shooting. When Deputies arrived, they found three people who had been shot. All three victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

TCSO Detectives took over the investigation.