Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home

Tulare County Sheriff deputies look for a man who zip tied two women, held them at gunpoint, left with cash and two cell phones
TULARE COUNTY – Luckily two women and a baby were not hurt after they arrived home to find a man in their house, who proceeded to zip tie the women and hold them at gunpoint.
Just after 6 p.m, on Tuesday Oct. 11, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a disturbance at a home in the 14400 Block of Avenue 284 in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found two women and a baby inside the home. The victims told Deputies they came home to find a man inside the house.
The man then zip tied the women and held them at gunpoint for several hours. The man left with cash and two cell phones, but the woman and baby were not hurt. The women freed themselves from the zip ties by the time Deputies arrived. TCSO Detectives have taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Sheriff’s Log
Monday, Oct. 10
Around 4:20 p.m., TCSO deputies were called to a drive-by shooting in the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in Delano. When Deputies arrived, they found one man shot to death. Three more shooting victims showed up at the Delano Police Department shortly after. Two of the victims were airlifted to a local hospital.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Just after 3:30 a.m, TCSO deputies were called to the 800 Block of Greg Street in Farmersville for a shooting. When Deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. Deputies were told the shooting occurred on Road 156 near Linell camp in Farmersville. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Just after 2 a.m., TCSO Deputies were called to the 12600 Block of Ira in Orosi for a shooting. When Deputies arrived, they found three people who had been shot. All three victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
