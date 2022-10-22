Porterville man faces life sentence for child molestation

On Oct. 20, Armando Martinez, 37, was found guilty of 31 counts of child molestation and faces up to 540 years to life in state prison. In the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, a jury found Martinez guilty of the allegations against multiple children. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7 in Superior Court.

“While we cannot share how this particular case was discovered, we cannot advocate enough for reporting this crime regardless if it’s reported immediately or years later,” Supervising Deputy District Attorney Jessica Weatherly said.

Martinez is guilty of six counts of sexual intercourse with a child ten years of age or younger, one count of oral copulation with a child ten years of age or younger, nineteen counts of forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen, four counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen and one count of forcible rape. Martinez will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Twenty-three of the crimes were committed against one female victim, who was between four and fourteen-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults, which took place over the course of 10 years, from 2008 to 2018..

“There are many legitimate reasons why there may be a delay in reporting, such as needing time to process what happened, dealing with feelings of shame, or not wanting to relive the trauma,” Weatherly said. “While there are possible obstacles to bringing charges when there is a delay in reporting and investigating a crime of sexual abuse, there are still avenues for seeking justice.”