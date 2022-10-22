Tulare man arrested for drug sales, possession

On Oct. 11, at Porterville’s South County Justice Center, the court sentenced Sergio Astorga-Medrano, 42, to four years in prison for the possession of a large quantity of narcotics in his home, intended for sale.

On Aug. 4, deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, a federal law enforcement agency, arrested Astorga-Medrano after they conducted an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the western United States. After he was arrested, deputies searched Astorga-Medrano’s home in Tulare and discovered two pounds of methamphetamine and 500 fentanyl pills that were intended for sale. Astorga-Medrano admitted the drugs posed a great danger to a minor who lived at his home.

Astorga-Medrano pleaded no contest to his crimes on Aug. 22, which he did not admit or deny his guilt in the crimes. He pleaded no contest to felony sale of narcotics, felony possession for the sale of narcotics and misdemeanor child neglect.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Shannon Byrne of the South County Division.