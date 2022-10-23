Pedestrian killed in hit and run accident on Mooney Boulevard

On Oct. 19 at approximately 8:50 p.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to a Vehicle vs. Pedestrian traffic collision at Mooney/Tulare. Upon arrival it was learned that the pedestrian was crossing Mooney when she was struck by a vehicle being driven southbound Mooney.

After the collision the driver, later identified as Adrianna Watters, 22, fled the scene in the vehicle. Watters turned herself in to police a short time later and will be booked for felony hit and run. The pedestrian was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Clinic where she succumbed to her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Huard at 559-713-4236.