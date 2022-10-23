Two suspects arrested for Cutler Food Mart shooting

After a shooting in August, Tulare County Sheriff deputies arrest Jesus Robledo and Josiah Lopez on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, gang conspiracy, more
TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has been busy looking for two suspects in a shooting from August and this week they arrested both suspects.
On Oct. 20, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) Detectives with the C.A.T.C.H Unit tracked down and arrested Jesus Robledo, 23, in Sanger on charges of assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle and gang conspiracy. Detectives had been looking for Robledo since Aug. 6, when just after midnight TCSO Deputies were called to the Cutler Food Mart for a shooting. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) took over the investigation and identified the shooter and driver of the vehicle. On Oct. 17, Detectives served warrants in Orange Cove and arrested Josiah Lopez.
Lopez was booked on charges of assault with deadly weapon involving a firearm, aiding and abetting, accessory after the fact, gang conspiracy and possession of high-capacity magazine. Since then, detectives had been searching for Robledo of Orange Cove for his involvement in the shooting.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob Flores at 559-733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected].
Sheriff’s Log
Monday, Oct. 17
Just before 7 p.m., TCSO deputies were called to the 41200 Block of Road 128 in Orosi for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. TCSO detectives have taken over the investigation.
Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.
Oct. 11
Detectives identified Michael Francis Streng, 54 , of Porterville, as the male suspect in the Porterville home invasion robbery case. Streng held the victims, two women, at gunpoint and zip tied the women’s hands for three hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11. During that time, the suspect stole money and their phones, and then fled the scene. None of the victims were injured.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Streng. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Streng is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous.
This happened after the victims with an 8-month-old baby came home and found the man armed with a gun in their home. TCSO Detectives took over the investigation.
This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Reymundo or Sergeant Demecio Holguin at (559) 733-6218 or anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected].