Two suspects arrested for Cutler Food Mart shooting

Sheriff’s Log

Monday, Oct. 17

Just before 7 p.m., TCSO deputies were called to the 41200 Block of Road 128 in Orosi for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. TCSO detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.

Oct. 11

Detectives identified Michael Francis Streng, 54 , of Porterville, as the male suspect in the Porterville home invasion robbery case. Streng held the victims, two women, at gunpoint and zip tied the women’s hands for three hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11. During that time, the suspect stole money and their phones, and then fled the scene. None of the victims were injured.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Streng. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Streng is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

This happened after the victims with an 8-month-old baby came home and found the man armed with a gun in their home. TCSO Detectives took over the investigation.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Reymundo or Sergeant Demecio Holguin at (559) 733-6218 or anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected].