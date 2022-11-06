TCSO Adult Pre-Trial nurses exposed to fentanyl

On Saturday Oct. 29, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detention deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and medical staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital. While they were administering first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to be ok.

The inmates, Mykel Rhodes, 28, and Charles Herrington, 27, were suspected of ingesting fentanyl and will be charged with possession of a controlled substance and the exposure and willful exposure and endangerment of medical personnel.

A subsequent investigation by the Strategic Response Unit (SRU) led to an additional suspect, Jason Hounihan, 45. He will be charged with possession of a controlled substance and bringing drugs into a jail or prison. Sheriff Boudreaux has spoken out time and time again about this nationwide fentanyl crisis, urging people, and especially our lawmakers, to take it more seriously. According to the Sheriff’s office, fentanyl is the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18-45.