Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft

On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.

On October 25th , 2022, at approximately 9:04 a.m., an officer with the Visalia Police Department responded to the Planet Fitness at the 3500 block of W. Walnut, for a stolen vehicle report. Upon arrival, the officer learned that three suspects were involved in the theft of the victim’s vehicle, credit cards and the unlawful purchases had already begun on the stolen cards. A Visalia Police Department Tulare County Reduce Auto Theft Task Force (TRATT) detective was contacted and took over the case.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., the TRATT detective located the victim’s vehicle abandoned in the City of Tulare and the vehicle was returned to the victim. The detective continued the investigation by contacting the locations where the fraudulent purchases had been done with the victim’s credit cards. Those purchases occurred in the City of Visalia, the City of Tulare, and the City of Bakersfield. Purchases were made at Home Depot in Visalia, Smart and Final and Tulare Outlets in Tulare, and Tilly’s and a Chevron in Bakersfield. Through the investigation, it was learned that the suspects were responsible for the theft of the victim’s vehicle and credit cards.