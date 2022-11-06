Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft

Three suspects found and arrested in Delano for stealing a car, a bird, using stolen credit cards
VISALIA – Three accomplices worked together to steal a car, a bird and were able to hit a hand full of stores with stolen credit cards before getting arrested.
On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
On October 25th , 2022, at approximately 9:04 a.m., an officer with the Visalia Police Department responded to the Planet Fitness at the 3500 block of W. Walnut, for a stolen vehicle report. Upon arrival, the officer learned that three suspects were involved in the theft of the victim’s vehicle, credit cards and the unlawful purchases had already begun on the stolen cards. A Visalia Police Department Tulare County Reduce Auto Theft Task Force (TRATT) detective was contacted and took over the case.
At approximately 1:50 p.m., the TRATT detective located the victim’s vehicle abandoned in the City of Tulare and the vehicle was returned to the victim. The detective continued the investigation by contacting the locations where the fraudulent purchases had been done with the victim’s credit cards. Those purchases occurred in the City of Visalia, the City of Tulare, and the City of Bakersfield. Purchases were made at Home Depot in Visalia, Smart and Final and Tulare Outlets in Tulare, and Tilly’s and a Chevron in Bakersfield. Through the investigation, it was learned that the suspects were responsible for the theft of the victim’s vehicle and credit cards.
Police Logs
Thursday, Nov. 3
On Nov. 3, at 2:23 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at The Ruum Visalia on the 5200 Block of W Noble Avenue. The first officer on scene heard movement above the suspended ceiling and noticed damaged ceiling tiles. Visalia Fire Department responded to assist with a ladder truck which allowed officers onto the roof of the business. Utilizing a roof access, officers located Anthony Coggins, 36, inside the building.
Coggins was taken into custody and safely escorted off the roof with the help of Visalia Fire Department. He was charged with burglary, had two active felony warrants and one active misdemeanor warrant. Coggins was transported to Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
On Nov. 2, at approximately 1:08 a.m., patrol officers responded to a 911 call for service in the 5400 block of west Vassar. When officers arrived, they located two females that had been attacked with a knife. The victims were transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition. The Violent Crimes unit was called out and took over the investigation. As a result of the investigation, the suspect in this case has been positively identified as Wesley Anderson, 22.
Anderson was located and taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol. Detectives are working to transfer custody of the suspect to the Visalia Police Department. He will be charged with attempted homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Detective Kyle Kalender at 559-713-4156 or the Anonymous Tip-Line at 559-713-4738.
Monday, Oct. 31
On Oct. 31, at approximately 3:14 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of N. Encina St. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was identified as Rene Pablano, 51, was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment. The victim later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Violent Crimes Unit responded and took over the investigation. This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kalender at 559-713-4156. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.