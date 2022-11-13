Body found in orchard in Earlimart

The Tulare County Sheriff Department are investigating a body found in an orchard as a suspicious death
TULARE COUNTY – Someone riding on a bicycle spotted a body in an orchard in Earlimart and the Sheriff’s department has taken over the investigation.
Around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 6, The Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart for a body found in an orchard. When Deputies arrived, they learned someone riding by on a bicycle spotted the body of the man. TCSO detectives were called out and have taken over the investigation. They are treating the death as suspicious.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or send anonymous information by text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.
Sheriff’s Log
Friday, Nov. 11
Around 6:45 p.m., TCSO Deputies were called to a shooting in the 33000 block of Road 160 in Ivanhoe. When Deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Detectives have taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Around 8 p.m., TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Ave 208 and Road 84 in Tulare for a street race that turned into a shooting. When Deputies arrived, they learned that people had been in the area street racing, when someone got upset about the outcome, a fight broke out and multiple people were shot.
One person drove themself to the hospital. The other four shooting victims drove to the Paige & Hwy 99 exit to the Flying J Truck Stop and ambulances took them from there to a local hospital. Right now, the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.