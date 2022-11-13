Body found in orchard in Earlimart

Sheriff’s Log

Friday, Nov. 11

Around 6:45 p.m., TCSO Deputies were called to a shooting in the 33000 block of Road 160 in Ivanhoe. When Deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Around 8 p.m., TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Ave 208 and Road 84 in Tulare for a street race that turned into a shooting. When Deputies arrived, they learned that people had been in the area street racing, when someone got upset about the outcome, a fight broke out and multiple people were shot.

One person drove themself to the hospital. The other four shooting victims drove to the Paige & Hwy 99 exit to the Flying J Truck Stop and ambulances took them from there to a local hospital. Right now, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.