Criminal catches and releases baby, car in Visalia parking lot

On Nov. 11 at 6:21 p.m., officers responded to Mary’s Vineyard regarding an auto theft that had just occurred. As officers were responding, they were informed that a one-year-old juvenile was inside the stolen vehicle. Officers learned that the juvenile’s mother entered a restaurant to pick up food and left the juvenile inside the running vehicle. Officers immediately searched for the vehicle and quickly located it in the rear parking lot of the business. The juvenile was unharmed.

The suspect fled prior to officers arriving on scene. The Visalia Police Department Crime Lab Unit responded to process the vehicle. Tulare County Child Welfare Services was contacted and this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Line at (559)713-4738.