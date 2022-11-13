Man arrested after shots fired in Tulare

On Nov. 11, at approximately 8:04 p.m., the Tulare Police Department received several calls regarding shots fired at a restaurant in the 1200 block of South K Street. Officers responded to the area and located an adult male suspect in possession of a firearm, in the southwest parking lot of the business. The suspect was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered.

No one was injured, and at this stage of the investigation, there is no indication it is gang related. If you have any information regarding this incident we urge you to contact the Tulare Police Department.