Three car collision leaves one dead

A three car collision on highway 198 leaves a 29-year-old female of Visalia dead, another with moderate injuries and the other uninjured
EXETER–A female of Visalia lost control of her vehicle, crashed into a vehicle that then caused a head on collision with a vehicle on the other side of the highway.
On Nov. 4, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Fresno Communications Center (FCC) received a call of a multi-vehicle traffic crash on highway 198 at the intersection with Road 182. Officers of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area Office responded to the scene and investigated the crash.
It was determined to be a fatal crash involving three vehicles with one driver suffering fatal injuries. A 29-year-old female of Visalia, Ca, was driving a 2022 Toyota Rav4, on highway 198 westbound just east of Road 182. Cristal Avila, 39, from Visalia, was driving a 2021 Subaru Forester on highway 198 westbound ahead of the Toyota. Lily Ann Archer, 17, out of Walnut, CA was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion on highway 198 eastbound in the left turn lane approaching Road 182.
For reasons yet to be determined, the driver of the Toyota was unable to maintain control of her vehicle and struck the rear of the Subaru. After colliding into the Subaru, the Toyota veered to its immediate left, across the center median and collided head-on with the Ford. As a result of this collision, the driver of the Toyota suffered fatal injuries while Avila was uninjured and Archer suffered moderate injuries. DUI was not a factor on the part of Avila nor Archer, but remains unknown on the driver of the Toyota, pending toxicology results.
The investigation is ongoing. For any additional information contact the Visalia Area CHP Public Information Officer at 559-734-6767.