Gang activity yields two-day operation from TCSO

On Nov. 10 and 11, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office’s (TCSO) TAGNET unit, the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, organized an operation that required all hands on deck, and enlisted the help of various police departments throughout the county. According to the sheriff’s office, the operation took more than one agency due to an increase in gang violence in Tulare County as well as in areas surrounding it.

As a result of the operation, 46 suspects were arrested and 57 arrest warrants were served. Through the warrants, five guns and 13 pounds of illegal drugs were seized during the two-day operation. According to TCSO, the focus of the operation was to conduct probation and parole compliance checks, as well as arrest known gang members throughout the county.