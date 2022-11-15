Gang activity yields two-day operation from TCSO

Operation from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office calls for assistance from eight police departments, gang violence is the root
TULARE COUNTY – A spike in gang violence led the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a two-day investigation and put almost 50 suspects behind bars.
On Nov. 10 and 11, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office’s (TCSO) TAGNET unit, the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, organized an operation that required all hands on deck, and enlisted the help of various police departments throughout the county. According to the sheriff’s office, the operation took more than one agency due to an increase in gang violence in Tulare County as well as in areas surrounding it.
As a result of the operation, 46 suspects were arrested and 57 arrest warrants were served. Through the warrants, five guns and 13 pounds of illegal drugs were seized during the two-day operation. According to TCSO, the focus of the operation was to conduct probation and parole compliance checks, as well as arrest known gang members throughout the county.
Since the operation covered most of the county and incorporated cities, a handful of police departments from towns all over Tulare County contributed their efforts. This includes police from the cities: Visalia, Dinuba, Woodlake, Farmersville, Exeter, Lindsay, Porterville, Tulare, Tulare County Probation and TRATT, the Tulare Regional Auto Theft Task Force.
Any local residents, or otherwise, with information regarding gang activity should contact Detective M. Morales of the TARGET unit with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or can email [email protected]