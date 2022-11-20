Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck

Tulare County Sheriff deputies look for a man with a gun who demanded money from woman in the Los Arbolitos Taco Truck
TULARE COUNTY – Luckily no one was hurt after an armed robber demanded money from a woman and then fled the scene once he received it.
Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.
Sheriff’s Log
Thursday, Nov. 17
Around 5 a.m., TCSO Deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, the victim told Deputies he was in his house when he heard a gunshot and realized he’d been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.