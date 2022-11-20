One dead after two car collision

On Nov. 15, at approximately 2:58 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic crash on Avenue 264 at Road 156, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area responded to the scene and investigated the crash. During the investigation it was determined an 85-year-old male of Visalia was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry with a passenger, Amelia Cardenas, 67. They were traveling eastbound on Avenue 264 at Road 156. Marc Garrett, 61, of Visalia, was driving a 1990 Chevrolet Silverado, south on Road 156, approaching Avenue 264, at 55 mph.

The driver of the Toyota stopped for the posted stop sign at Road 156, then proceeded east, into the intersection of Avenue 264, directly into the path of Garrett. Garrett attempted to avoid a crash but was unsuccessful and struck the Toyota on the driver side. Both vehicles traveled southeast and came to rest within a walnut orchard. Unfortunately, the driver of the Toyota sustained fatal injuries as a result of this crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. The Toyota’s passenger, Cardenas, complained of pain at the scene and was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center. Garrett also complained of pain at the scene, but decided to seek his own aide.