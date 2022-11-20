‘Tis the season for heightened retail theft

Visalia Police Department arrests three individuals, not from the area, involved in stealing $3,000 worth of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia
VISALIA – As the holiday season approaches quickly, the Visalia Police Department, Property Crimes Unit, arrested three individuals involved in stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4:45 p.m., Visalia Police Department Property Crimes Detectives were working a detail focused on retail theft groups that were targeting local businesses on Mooney Blvd.
During the detail, the Property Crimes Unit responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods and contacted suspect Marcus Castaneda, 39, who exited the business with over $3,000 dollars of merchandise without paying. During the investigation, suspects Crystal Morfin Magana, 28, and Jazmarie Hernandez, 28, were determined to be involved in the theft. All three suspects lived out of the area and traveled to Visalia to commit the thefts. They were booked into the Tulare County Jail on various theft charges.
The Property Crimes Unit will continue to work special details throughout the holiday season and target individuals committing retail thefts at our local businesses.
Visalia Crime Logs
Wednesday, Nov. 16
On November 16, 2022, at 6:23 a.m., the Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) located James Garrett, 61, and he was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility, for a crime committed a month ago. On Oct. 17, at 2:33 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Boulevard regarding a medical aid call. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim who had been attacked with a concrete slab. The Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation along with the assistance of the HOPE Team and Garnett was identified as the suspect. The victim sustained severe injuries to the head and was transported to a local hospital, but later made a full recovery.