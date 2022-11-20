‘Tis the season for heightened retail theft

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4:45 p.m., Visalia Police Department Property Crimes Detectives were working a detail focused on retail theft groups that were targeting local businesses on Mooney Blvd.

During the detail, the Property Crimes Unit responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods and contacted suspect Marcus Castaneda, 39, who exited the business with over $3,000 dollars of merchandise without paying. During the investigation, suspects Crystal Morfin Magana, 28, and Jazmarie Hernandez, 28, were determined to be involved in the theft. All three suspects lived out of the area and traveled to Visalia to commit the thefts. They were booked into the Tulare County Jail on various theft charges.

The Property Crimes Unit will continue to work special details throughout the holiday season and target individuals committing retail thefts at our local businesses.