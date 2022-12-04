Sheriff deputies, police officers involved in Tulare shooting

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Tulare Police Department (TPD) Officers were called to a business in the 1200 block of South “O” St. in Tulare for an alarm going off. When officers arrived, they discovered a white Chevrolet pickup was stolen from the business. A BOLO (be on the lookout) for the pickup was put to surrounding agencies, including the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Shortly after, around 1:10 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted a white truck matching the description of the stolen truck in an orchard on Cartmill west of West Street in Tulare. Deputies tried to contact the person inside the truck. However, one of the men inside became uncooperative and did not follow commands given by Deputies.