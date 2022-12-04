Sheriff deputies, police officers involved in Tulare shooting

Tulare Police officers, Tulare County Sheriff deputies fire their guns at a 38-year-old man who was non-compliant, pulled a gun, pointed it in their direction
TULARE– A 38-year-old man would not comply with law enforcement or a taser and pulled a gun on officers and deputies after he stole a white Chevrolet pickup from Tulare.
Just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Tulare Police Department (TPD) Officers were called to a business in the 1200 block of South “O” St. in Tulare for an alarm going off. When officers arrived, they discovered a white Chevrolet pickup was stolen from the business. A BOLO (be on the lookout) for the pickup was put to surrounding agencies, including the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).
Shortly after, around 1:10 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted a white truck matching the description of the stolen truck in an orchard on Cartmill west of West Street in Tulare. Deputies tried to contact the person inside the truck. However, one of the men inside became uncooperative and did not follow commands given by Deputies.
TPD officers came out to help TCSO deputies. Deputies and officers pleaded with the man to comply with orders given by deputies for about 30 minutes, but he refused. Deputies then deployed a taser, but it didn’t work.
The man then pulled out a gun and pointed it in the direction of officers and deputies. Deputies and officers on scene fired their guns at the man, hitting him several times. Life-saving efforts were performed by deputies. But, the 38-year-old man died at the scene.
The Visalia Police Department is conducting the Officer Involved Shooting investigation.