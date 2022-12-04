Visalia man arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm

On Dec. 3, at 2:08 a.m., Visalia Police Officers were dispatched to the report of a man with a gun where shots had been fired at Tacon Madres at 2401 W. Caldwell, Visalia. Upon arrival officers located spent shell casings in front of the business. Officers received updated information that the subject with the gun was inside the business and was refusing to come out along with other patrons.

The VPD SWAT Team responded and officers were able to safely call out all occupants of the business. The Violent Crimes Unit responded and took over the investigation. The investigation revealed that Victor Alberto Rocha Cano, 39, was inside the business when he exited the front door and fired several rounds from a handgun in the air. No one was injured during the incident. Suspect Cano was transported and booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.