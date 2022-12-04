Woman dies after colliding with freight-liner

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at approximately 2:16 a.m., the Fresno Communications Center received a 911 call of a traffic collision in the area of highway 43, at Kent Avenue. Officers of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Hanford Area Office responded and investigated the traffic collision. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 47-year-old female, from Visalia, was driving a 1998 Honda eastbound on Kent Avenue, west of highway 43, at an unknown speed. Roberto Perez, 46, from Porterville, was driving a 2017 Freight-liner northbound on highway 43, south of Kent Avenue at 55 mph.

As Perez was approaching the intersection of highway 43 and Kent Avenue, the 47-year-old driver, for an unknown reason, drove her 1998 Honda into the intersection, directly in front of the Freight-liner. As a result of the collision the Honda left the roadway and the Freight-liner was driven to the shoulder. The 47-year-old female was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia, were she ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not considered a factor in this collision at this time.