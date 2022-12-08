String of robberies suspect arrested

The Tulare County Sheriff Office arrests Justin Barcelos in relation to a string of ten robberies throughout south Tulare County since August
TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County Sheriff was able to take an individual off the Sheriff’s Top 10 Fugitives List, after coming into contact with a man who robbed ten places since August.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Dec. 6 at around 8:45 a.m. detectives were able to catch up to Justin Duane Barcelos, 34, and arrest him for a string of robberies throughout the south Tulare County areas. Since August, TCSO detectives have been investigating numerous burglaries of various businesses.
At the time of his arrest when detectives took Barcelos into custody, he had a loaded gun and was driving a stolen car.
Since August, throughout their investigation, detectives identified Barcelos as the main suspect. Barcelos is believed to be responsible for about ten burglaries in Tulare County alone, including El Charros Restaurant in Pixley, a Burger King in Goshen, Doc’s Corner in Tulare and a Dutch Bros in Visalia. Arrest warrants were issued for Barcelo’s in relation to six felony cases and he was added to the Sheriff’s Top 10 Fugitives List.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Dan Balderas or Detective Robby Hebrard with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at [email protected]