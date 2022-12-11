Man airlifted after woman runs red light

On Dec. 7, at approximately 1:22 p.m., Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on Highway 65 at Avenue 56, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Porterville area responded to the scene and investigated the crash. Preliminary investigation indicated Olga Carpenter, of Porterville, was driving a 2011 Dodge Nitro with three passengers, Eloisa Garcia, 18, a 16-year-old and a one-year old juvenile. They were heading southbound on Highway 65, approaching a red-light at Avenue 56 at 55 mph.

At the same time, Santiago Garcia Cantor, 39, of Earlimart, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry with one passenger, Maria Jesus Caporali, 41. They were heading eastbound on Avenue 56, approaching a green-light at Highway 65 at an unknown speed. Due to inattention, Carpenter did not stop for the red-light entering into the intersection and directly into the path of the Toyota.