Man airlifted after woman runs red light

Olga Carpenter runs a red light on Highway 65 into another car, sends driver of other vehicle to Kern Medical Center by airlift
PORTERVILLE – Driver of a Dodge Nitro with three passengers was not paying attention and ran a red light directly into the side of a Toyota Camry on Highway 65.
On Dec. 7, at approximately 1:22 p.m., Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on Highway 65 at Avenue 56, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Porterville area responded to the scene and investigated the crash. Preliminary investigation indicated Olga Carpenter, of Porterville, was driving a 2011 Dodge Nitro with three passengers, Eloisa Garcia, 18, a 16-year-old and a one-year old juvenile. They were heading southbound on Highway 65, approaching a red-light at Avenue 56 at 55 mph.
At the same time, Santiago Garcia Cantor, 39, of Earlimart, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry with one passenger, Maria Jesus Caporali, 41. They were heading eastbound on Avenue 56, approaching a green-light at Highway 65 at an unknown speed. Due to inattention, Carpenter did not stop for the red-light entering into the intersection and directly into the path of the Toyota.
As a result, the front of the Dodge crashed into the driver side of the Toyota. Garcia Cantor, driver of the Toyota sustained major injuries and was airlifted to Kern Medical Center. 18-year-old Garcia in the Dodge was not using safety equipment and sustained major injuries. She was transported to Sierra View Medical Center along with Jesus Caporali who received moderate injuries.
At this time, alcohol nor drugs are not a factor in this crash. For any additional information, contact the CHP Porterville public information officer at 559-784-7444.