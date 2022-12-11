Security guard shot, killed at the Green Olive

On Dec. 8, at 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Green Olive bar regarding shots being fired inside the bar. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, later learned to be David Luna, 41, who had been shot and was deceased. It was learned that the victim was security personnel for the bar and had been shot while breaking up an altercation inside the establishment. A second victim was self-transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Lab were called to the scene to investigate the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Max Navo at 559-713-4234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Tip Line at 559-713-4738.