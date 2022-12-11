TCSO arrest man on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect

On Dec. 6, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) AG Crimes detectives were alerted to a possible animal abuse case in the 25300 block of Avenue 220 in Lindsay. After an investigation, detectives identified Cesar Flores, 51, of Lindsay as the owner of both the properties and the animals found on the properties. Flores was arrested for at least 40 counts of animal cruelty and neglect.

When detectives responded to the property on Dec. 6 they found 48 horses, 13 cows and dozens of dogs and puppies in need of care on two different parcels of land. AG detectives worked in partnership with Tulare County Animal Control and personnel from Pacific Crest Veterinary Clinic. After a thorough review of the animals, a majority of the horses and cattle were determined to be malnourished and in need of urgent care. Additionally, two horses were found dead and one cow had to be euthanized on site.