Four Tulare County men arrested for solicitation of prostitution

Dec. 16 through the 17, the Visalia and Tulare Police Departments, alongside the Tulare County Sherriff’s Office, conducted an enforcement detail regarding human trafficking and prostitution. Over the course of the two-day investigation, officers arrested Michael Gary, 21, Sergio Vargas Aguilera, 35, Jesus Alvarez Garcia, 33, and Aaron Johnson, 33, for solicitation of prostitution.

Garcia was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and several outstanding warrants. All suspects were booked into a detention facility while they await trial.

The other entities involved in the investigation were members of the Visalia PD Special Enforcement Unit, the Visalia PD Narcotics unit, Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.