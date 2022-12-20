Man dead after police chase, officer involved shooting on Hwy 198

On Dec. 17 at 10:44 a.m., the Tulare County Sheriff Office received a domestic violence call involving a firearm. The call came from a home located in Ivanhoe, Calif., where the victim on the other line stated her boyfriend had choked her and held a gun to her head. The call resulted in a police chase that ultimately led to an officer involved shooting on Highway 198 and Road 196.

The Tulare County Sheriff Office received the domestic violence call. After the call was made, the victim’s boyfriend had fled to a red GMC Envoy that was parked outside their residence, but the victim told dispatch she was afraid to leave in fear her boyfriend would chase her.

When a deputy responded to the scene just six minutes after the call was made, the suspect quickly fled towards the area of Road 156 and Avenue 328 in Ivanhoe, where the deputy lost sight of the vehicle due to the dense fog. A “be on the lookout” call was dispatched to all surrounding law enforcement agencies, noting the suspect was armed and dangerous.