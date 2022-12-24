TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days

Separate individuals attempt to steal thousands from Carl Smith Middle School in Terra Bella, Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore
TULARE COUNTY – Sheriff’s deputies caught suspects in two separate robbery cases attempting to steal from an elementary school and a middle school.
On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000.
While checking the area, deputies found the stolen flatbed trailer in the backyard of a home on 19700 Avenue 232 in Strathmore. Claudia Isla, 37, and Luis Sanchez, 36, were in possession of the stolen trailer. During the investigations, the suspects admitted to the theft. The trailer was returned to Sunnyside Elementary School.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 19, TCSO deputies were called to Carl Smith Middle School in the 23800 block of Avenue 92 in Terra Bella for damage to a window.
During their investigation, deputies determined a double-panel window was broken, a rope was stolen and a door stopper was damaged. The total amount of damage was $1,130. Deputies identified Jazmin Monique Niemetschek Suarez as the suspect.
Around noon on Dec. 21, deputies took Suarez into custody for vandalizing school property worth more than $1,000 and she was booked into the South County Detention Facility.