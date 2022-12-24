TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days

On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000.

While checking the area, deputies found the stolen flatbed trailer in the backyard of a home on 19700 Avenue 232 in Strathmore. Claudia Isla, 37, and Luis Sanchez, 36, were in possession of the stolen trailer. During the investigations, the suspects admitted to the theft. The trailer was returned to Sunnyside Elementary School.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.