VPD arrest man for string of Visalia Robberies

On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:45 a.m., detectives from the Property Crimes Unit located suspect Robert Lingberg, 30, near Caldwell Ave. and Shady St. Lingberg was wanted on a series of commercial burglaries on south Mooney Blvd. and downtown Visalia. The string of burglaries included The Planing Mill, Chubby’s Diner, McDonald’s, Denny’s and Offbeat Boutique.

Lingberg was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the HOPE Unit. Lingberg was later booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility on five counts of commercial burglary and two outstanding warrants.