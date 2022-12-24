Woman sustains major injuries in UTV accident

On Dec. 23, at approximately 11:18 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a solo vehicle crash in the area of South Conner Street, east of Success Drive. Officers from the CHP Porterville Area Office responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation indicated a 47-year-old female of Porterville, CA was riding a 2008 Yamaha 250 Raptor westbound on a private driveway. She was traveling at an unknown speed, approaching South Conner Street.

For unknown reasons the driver continued westbound, crossing South Conner Street, where the front of the Yamaha crashed into a raised concrete curb. The driver and Yamaha both continued in a westerly direction where the driver and Yamaha crashed into a power pole. As a result of the impact, the driver was ejected from the Yamaha where she came to rest in the roadway.

The Yamaha continued in a westerly direction and crashed into a fence. At the time of the crash, the driver was not wearing any safety equipment. The driver sustained major injuries and was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.